ISRO and HAL Join Forces to Boost India's Rocket Production

ISRO Chairman S Somanath inaugurated new propellant tank production and CNC machining facilities at HAL's Aerospace Division, enhancing the capacity for rocket manufacturing. This collaboration aims to meet ISRO's rising production demands, especially for the Launch Vehicle Mark–3. The new facilities will enable six annual LVM3 launches, up from two.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 17:56 IST
In a significant move to bolster India's space capabilities, ISRO Chairman S Somanath inaugurated advanced propellant tank production and CNC machining facilities at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Aerospace Division. The upgrades are poised to enhance the nation's rocket manufacturing capacity.

The newly inaugurated facilities are expected to play a crucial role in meeting ISRO's surging production requirements, particularly for the Launch Vehicle Mark–3—India's most powerful rocket. HAL's statement outlined that the existing capacity allows for only two LVM3 launches per year, while the upgraded facilities will support six annual launches.

Speaking on the collaboration, Somanath emphasized the untapped potential of HAL's capacities, suggesting a larger role for the organization in ISRO's future missions. HAL's ongoing partnership with ISRO is also set to accelerate human spaceflight missions and the development of Next-Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV).

