UNESCO and MeitY Host National Workshop on Safe, Trusted, Ethical AI

In a significant collaboration, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) South Asia Regional Office partnered with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to convene the National Stakeholder Workshop on Safe, Trusted, and Ethical AI at the Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi.

This workshop, held amidst the backdrop of the recent approval of the IndiaAI Mission by the Government of India, marked a pivotal moment in India's AI ecosystem. With over Rs 10,000 crore allocated to the mission, there is a concerted effort to fortify India's AI landscape. The workshop served as a platform for crucial discussions aimed at integrating safe, trusted, and ethical AI considerations into national and state-level strategies and programs, ensuring alignment with public welfare and international standards.

The event witnessed participation from senior officials representing various Central Line Ministries, State Governments, NITI Aayog, and industry partners like NASSCOM. Through panel discussions and breakout sessions, stakeholders deliberated extensively on the ethical implications and societal impact of AI technologies, emphasizing the importance of ethical implementation.

Eminent dignitaries, including Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and Shri Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, graced the inaugural session. Prof Ajay Kumar Sood underscored India's balanced approach to AI and commended UNESCO's global efforts in promoting AI ethics. Shri Abhishek Singh emphasized the importance of building safe and trusted AI frameworks to foster innovation and mitigate risks.

India's AI landscape is poised for significant growth, with projections suggesting a substantial contribution to the GDP by 2025. To support this vision, MeitY is leading the IndiaAI Mission, comprising various initiatives to catalyze technological self-reliance. The workshop addressed AI fundamentals, ethical dimensions, and the current policy landscape, laying the groundwork for informed policy development and equitable AI adoption.

Mr Tim Curtis, UNESCO Representative to India, highlighted UNESCO's commitment to supporting India in integrating ethical considerations into AI strategies, aligning with international norms outlined in the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.

The panel discussion, featuring insights from industry leaders like Ms Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, emphasized the need for ethical standards in AI development, ensuring equity and inclusion.

The UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, adopted unanimously by all 193 UNESCO Member States, serves as the cornerstone for ethical AI deployment. UNESCO is collaborating with MeitY to translate these core values into actionable policy measures across various sectors, including data governance, education, and health.

The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing ethical AI practices, laying the foundation for responsible and sustainable AI adoption in India.