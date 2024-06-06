PureSoftware Wins 'Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform of the Year' at Africa Bank 4.0 Summit

PureSoftware has received the coveted 'Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform of the Year' award at the 14th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit 2024. Recognized for its cutting-edge digital banking platform, Arttha, PureSoftware has made significant contributions to the financial sector.

Arttha, a creation of PureSoftware, offers a comprehensive Banking-as-a-Service platform. It enables enterprises to explore new revenue avenues with cloud-native modules like Digital Core Banking, Digital Payments, e-Wallets, and Digital Loan lifecycle management. Its no-code approach facilitates the creation of intuitive banking experiences for global customers.

Manish Sharma, CEO of PureSoftware, expressed his gratitude for the award, emphasizing the platform's role in guiding clients through digital disruptions. Udeet Bhagat, Vice President, highlighted Arttha's impact on Africa's banking revolution, aiming to broaden access to digital financial services and promote financial inclusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)