SpaceX's Starship Triumphs: Indian Ocean Splashdown Success
SpaceX's Starship completed a successful test mission by reentering the Earth's atmosphere and splashing down in the Indian Ocean. This marks the fourth test mission after launching from Texas. The two-stage spacecraft, which previously broke apart in March, is part of Elon Musk's test-to-failure rocket development campaign.
SpaceX's giant Starship rocket survived reentry through Earth's atmosphere on Thursday and splashed down in the Indian Ocean as planned during its fourth test mission after launching from south Texas. The two-stage spacecraft, consisting of the Starship cruise vessel mounted atop its towering Super Heavy rocket booster, rocket broke apart during its last attempt in March to survive a blazingly hot re-entry through Earth's atmosphere.
Starship Thursday morning blasted off from the company's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica Village on the Gulf Coast of Texas. It is the latest trial mission in the test-to-failure rocket development campaign of Elon Musk's company.
