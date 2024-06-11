Tech Industry Optimistic as Ashwini Vaishnaw Retains Electronics and IT Ministry

The technology industry is expressing a wave of optimism as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw retains the Electronics and IT Ministry, a signal of continuity in policy making and governance crucial for growth and investor confidence.

On Tuesday morning, Vaishnaw assumed charge as the Minister of Electronics and IT, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting, marking a significant moment for the sector.

Industry veteran Ajai Chowdhry emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming five years in shaping India's future in electronics product design and manufacturing.

'If we aim to establish India as a Product Nation and stand toe-to-toe with China in the global electronics market, it is imperative to mobilize our best minds who understand the business landscape,' Chowdhry stated. He pointed out this period as a crucial time for collective action that could redefine India's status as a manufacturing powerhouse.

The industry is eager to closely collaborate with Minister Vaishnaw and the newly appointed Minister of State to 'script a new story for a developed India,' Chowdhry added.

Expressing satisfaction, ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo noted the Prime Minister's decision to retain key portfolios with existing ministers ensures 'continuity in policy making, governance approach, and key priorities across the Finance, Commerce, Meity, and Environment ministries,' which are critical for investor confidence and growth.

ICS Chairman V Veerappan applauded Vaishnaw's pivotal role in boosting semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. Veerappan believes the continuity will bolster support for the sector, while MoS Jitin Prasada's fresh perspectives will drive economic growth and job creation.

IESA is keen on working closely with MeitY to achieve the PM's vision of a developed India and fast-tracking the country's journey towards global leadership in semiconductors and electronics, Veerappan noted.

Upon taking charge of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY), Vaishnaw declared the government's commitment to build on past momentum, leveraging the power of technological and digital solutions to enhance people's lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)