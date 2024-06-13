Omega Seiki Mobility Revamps EV Dealerships with Orbitsys Technologies

Electric vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) announced on Thursday a strategic partnership with Orbitsys Technologies. This collaboration seeks to elevate the efficiency of its dealership operations nationwide. Orbitsys Technologies will enhance OSM's pre- and post-sales touchpoints across all electric passenger and commercial vehicle categories via its fully integrated cloud-based Dealer Management System (DMS), OSM revealed in a statement.

The DMS is instrumental in managing dealership capacity and spare parts, and serves as a unified platform for customer feedback. 'With more than 200 OSM dealerships across the country, our objective is to significantly strengthen our retail presence,' stated Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility. 'A top-tier, technology-oriented dealer management system is crucial to reaching more customers and enhancing our capabilities.'

'This partnership is a pivotal step towards improving the performance of EV industry dealerships, distributors, and manufacturers,' added Harvinder Pal Singh, Chief Business Officer of Orbitsys Technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)