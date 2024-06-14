Modi's Call to End Tech Monopoly at G7: AI for All and Green Initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the global community to dismantle monopolies in technology and ensure its inclusive access. In his address at the G7 summit, Modi highlighted India's initiatives on artificial intelligence and energy principles. He also emphasized the importance of environmental campaigns and efforts towards a sustainable future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a compelling case for ending monopolies in technology during the G7 summit, asserting that global access is crucial for building inclusive societies.
Speaking at Italy's Apulia region, Modi underscored India's leadership in artificial intelligence and called for international cooperation to ensure AI is transparent, fair, secure, accessible, and responsible.
Highlighting India's commitment to sustainability, Modi urged global participation in tree planting initiatives like 'Plant4Mother,' as part of a broader push toward achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070.
