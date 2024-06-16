Left Menu

Chaos in Hamburg: Police Neutralize Pickaxe-Wielding Attacker Amid Euro 2024 Parade

In Hamburg, German police shot a person who threatened them with a pickaxe and incendiary device during a Euro 2024 soccer fan parade. A major police operation is underway and the attacker is under medical care. The incident occurred ahead of a match between Poland and the Netherlands.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:08 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a Euro 2024 soccer fan parade in central Hamburg on Sunday, according to a police post on social media platform X.

A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added. The incident occurred in the St Pauli district of the city as Poland and the Netherlands prepare to play against each other in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Fan marches are scheduled ahead of the games, and a parade for Dutch supporters was held at 12:30 p.m. (1030 GMT), around the time of the incident. Germany is hosting the month-long tournament that began on Friday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

