Skye Air Secures $4M to Revolutionize Drone Logistics

Skye Air, a drone logistics provider, has raised USD 4 million in Series A funding to expand its operations in Gurugram and other cities for healthcare and quick-commerce deliveries. The funding round saw participation from Mount Judi Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, and others. The company aims to make India a global drone hub by 2030.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Skye Air, a leading drone logistics solution provider, announced on Monday that it has secured USD 4 million funding to enhance its operations in Gurugram and other cities, focusing on healthcare and quick-commerce deliveries.

The Series A funding round was backed by Mount Judi Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Venture Catalyst, Windrose Capital, and Tremis Capital, with additional investment from Faad Capital, Misfits Capital, Hyderabad Angels, Soonicorn Ventures, and other existing investors.

Founder & CEO Ankit Kumar emphasized that the new capital would help expand their last-mile network in multiple cities for healthcare and e-commerce deliveries. He also indicated that with the support of the Modi 3.0 government, India is poised to become a global drone hub by 2030.

