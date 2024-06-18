Left Menu

Infosys Unveils Infosys Aster™ to Revolutionize AI-led Marketing

Infosys, a global leader in digital services, has launched Infosys Aster™. This suite of AI-enhanced marketing services aims to deliver engaging brand experiences, improve marketing efficiency, and drive business growth. By leveraging advanced technologies and AI, Infosys Aster™ helps brands increase ROI, enhance customer intimacy, and streamline marketing operations.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:00 IST
Infosys (NSE: INFY), a frontrunner in next-generation digital services, unveiled its latest innovation, Infosys Aster™. This comprehensive suite offers AI-amplified marketing services targeting brand engagement, operational efficiency, and business growth. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies like real-time Unreal Engine 3D, AR/VR/XR, and AI-driven customer insights, Infosys Aster™ aims to deepen customer intimacy while optimizing marketing strategies.

The platform integrates creative services, experience design, digital commerce, and MarTech orchestration to streamline marketing operations for both B2B and B2C clients. Notably, global brands have already reported significant improvements: a 50% increase in repeat buyers and a 40% surge in sales.

Sumit Virmani, Infosys' Global Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the transformative potential of AI-enabled marketing, stating, 'Infosys Aster™ is positioned to become the core engine for reimagining customer experiences and driving growth.' The suite is part of Infosys' broader strategy to help enterprises navigate their digital transformation, powered by AI and innovative technologies.

