Infosys Unveils Infosys Aster™ to Revolutionize AI-led Marketing

Infosys (NSE: INFY), a frontrunner in next-generation digital services, unveiled its latest innovation, Infosys Aster™. This comprehensive suite offers AI-amplified marketing services targeting brand engagement, operational efficiency, and business growth. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies like real-time Unreal Engine 3D, AR/VR/XR, and AI-driven customer insights, Infosys Aster™ aims to deepen customer intimacy while optimizing marketing strategies.

The platform integrates creative services, experience design, digital commerce, and MarTech orchestration to streamline marketing operations for both B2B and B2C clients. Notably, global brands have already reported significant improvements: a 50% increase in repeat buyers and a 40% surge in sales.

Sumit Virmani, Infosys' Global Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the transformative potential of AI-enabled marketing, stating, 'Infosys Aster™ is positioned to become the core engine for reimagining customer experiences and driving growth.' The suite is part of Infosys' broader strategy to help enterprises navigate their digital transformation, powered by AI and innovative technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)