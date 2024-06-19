Jaguar Land Rover and Chery Unite to Electrify China's Automotive Market with Freelander EVs

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a pivotal partnership with Chinese automaker Chery to revive the Freelander brand for electric vehicles in China. Under this new licensing agreement, the CJLR joint venture will utilize Chery's EV architecture to develop an advanced line-up of electric vehicles under the Freelander name, exclusively for the Chinese market at first, with plans for future global export.

Historically, the Freelander was a popular Land Rover model, produced from 1997 until 2015, when it was replaced by the Discovery Sport. The resurrected Freelander will be crafted by the combined creative talents of Chery and JLR, targeting China's rapidly growing New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector and manufactured at CJLR's facility in Changshu.

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell emphasized the importance of the strategic move, highlighting it as a testament to JLR's commitment to China and the appeal of the Freelander brand. Chery Group Chairman Yin Tongyue echoed these sentiments, noting that the collaboration showcases a new innovative model in the world's largest electric vehicle market.

