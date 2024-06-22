Left Menu

Telecommunications Act 2023: Paving the Way for a Digital Bharat

The Telecommunications Act 2023, implemented partially from June 26, aims to foster inclusion, security, growth, and responsiveness, ensuring the vision of a developed India. This Act allows government intervention in telecom services for national security, rebrands the universal service obligation fund, and repeals outdated telecommunications laws.

The Telecommunications Act 2023, set for partial implementation from June 26, stands on the pillars of inclusion, security, growth, and responsiveness, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Passed by Parliament in December 2023, the Act received the President's assent on December 24 and was notified the same day. Anchoring its mission in the principles of Samavesh (Inclusion), Suraksha (Security), Vriddhi (Growth), and Tvarit (Responsiveness), the legislation strives toward the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

A significant facet of the new rules permits the government to assume control and management of telecommunication services or networks under circumstances involving national security, foreign relations, or wartime scenarios.

