Telecommunications Act 2023: Paving the Way for a Digital Bharat
The Telecommunications Act 2023, implemented partially from June 26, aims to foster inclusion, security, growth, and responsiveness, ensuring the vision of a developed India. This Act allows government intervention in telecom services for national security, rebrands the universal service obligation fund, and repeals outdated telecommunications laws.
- Country:
- India
The Telecommunications Act 2023, set for partial implementation from June 26, stands on the pillars of inclusion, security, growth, and responsiveness, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
Passed by Parliament in December 2023, the Act received the President's assent on December 24 and was notified the same day. Anchoring its mission in the principles of Samavesh (Inclusion), Suraksha (Security), Vriddhi (Growth), and Tvarit (Responsiveness), the legislation strives toward the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).
A significant facet of the new rules permits the government to assume control and management of telecommunication services or networks under circumstances involving national security, foreign relations, or wartime scenarios.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canadian Judge Beverley McLachlin to Step Down from Hong Kong's Top Court Amid National Security Crackdown
Congress Slams BJP Over Kashmir Terror Attacks, Questions National Security Claims
Hong Kong Targets Exiled Activists in Britain Under New National Security Laws
US National Security Advisor's Anticipated Visit to India: Reviewing iCET & Strategic Corridors
Amit Shah's Renewed Commitment to National Security: Modi 3.0's Strategic Blueprint