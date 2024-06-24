Left Menu

Digital Immortality: Navigating the Ethical Maze of Virtual Afterlife

In a rapidly evolving digital afterlife industry, technology like AI and VR is creating virtual reconstructions of deceased individuals. While offering connection and comfort, it raises significant ethical and emotional concerns, including consent, privacy, and psychological impacts. Regulations and ethical guidelines are essential to balance benefits and risks.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:58 IST
Digital Immortality: Navigating the Ethical Maze of Virtual Afterlife
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the near future, your phone could notify you that a 'digital immortal' bot of your deceased father is ready to chat. This emerging facet of technology, reminiscent of science fiction, promises and delivers comfort and emotional challenges through virtual reality (VR) headsets and AI-driven avatars.

Interaction with these digital representations offers a unique emotional journey, unveiling unknown secrets and reshaping memories of the loved ones. The digital afterlife industry, though niche, is expanding rapidly as several companies develop virtual reconstructions using data from social media, emails, and voice recordings.

This evolving industry invites both comfort and disruption, seamlessly blending past and present, memory and reality. Yet, it also raises pressing ethical issues regarding consent, privacy, and psychological impacts on the living, underscoring the necessity for stringent regulations and ethical guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024