Chinese Hacking Group Intensifies Cyberattacks on Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

A Chinese state-sponsored hacking group, RedJuliett, has intensified cyberattacks on Taiwanese organizations as presidential elections near. The group has targeted various sectors including government, education, and technology. Vulnerabilities in SoftEther VPN software were exploited for access. China's Foreign Ministry denies these allegations, while relations between China and Taiwan continue to worsen.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:11 IST
A Chinese state-sponsored hacking group, RedJuliett, has escalated its cyberattacks on Taiwanese organizations amid rising tensions between the two nations, according to cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

The group targeted sectors such as government, education, and technology between November 2023 and April 2024, coinciding with Taiwan's presidential elections and administrative changes. This surge marks the first time RedJuliett has operated on such a large scale, Recorded Future analysts revealed.

RedJuliett exploited vulnerabilities in SoftEther enterprise VPN software to access servers across 24 organizations in Taiwan and other countries, including Laos, Kenya, and Rwanda. Despite China's denial, the ongoing cyberattacks are seen as part of Beijing's broader strategy to gather intelligence and influence policy-making on cross-strait relations.

