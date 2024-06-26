India's 5G Boom: Subscriptions Set to Soar by 2029
A report from Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson forecasts that 5G subscriptions in India will skyrocket from 119 million in 2023 to about 840 million by 2029, accounting for 65% of all mobile connections. Globally, 5G subscriptions are expected to hit 60% by the end of 2029.
A report from Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has projected a substantial rise in 5G subscriptions in India. The report indicates that 5G will jump from 119 million in 2023, representing around 10% of total mobile subscriptions, to approximately 840 million by the end of 2029, accounting for 65% of all mobile connections in the country.
Global forecasts also show significant growth, with 5G poised to make up about 60% of all mobile subscriptions worldwide by the same period.
According to Ericsson, India has already achieved extensive mid-band 5G deployment, covering over 90% of the population by the end of 2023.
