US Appeals Court Revives Bias Lawsuit Against Meta

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a software engineer's proposed class action claiming Meta Platforms refused to hire him because it preferred to give jobs to foreign workers who are paid lower wages.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling said that a Civil War-era law barring discrimination in contracts based on "alienage" extends to bias against US citizens. The decision reverses a California federal judge's dismissal of a lawsuit by Purushothaman Rajaram, a naturalized U.S. citizen who says Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, passes over American workers for jobs in favor of cheaper visa recipients.

