US Appeals Court Revives Bias Lawsuit Against Meta

A U.S. appeals court has revived a class action lawsuit filed by software engineer Purushothaman Rajaram, alleging that Meta Platforms discriminates against U.S. citizens in favor of hiring cheaper foreign workers. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals underscores anti-discrimination protections based on 'alienage'.

Updated: 27-06-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:07 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a software engineer's proposed class action claiming Meta Platforms refused to hire him because it preferred to give jobs to foreign workers who are paid lower wages.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling said that a Civil War-era law barring discrimination in contracts based on "alienage" extends to bias against US citizens. The decision reverses a California federal judge's dismissal of a lawsuit by Purushothaman Rajaram, a naturalized U.S. citizen who says Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, passes over American workers for jobs in favor of cheaper visa recipients.

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

