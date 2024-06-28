Ukraine Secures $60 Billion Annually in Military Support

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that military pledges outlined in 20 security agreements Kyiv has signed with its partners total $60 billion annually for the next four years.

"According to these agreements, in the next four years, our partners plan to provide Ukraine with total military support worth $60 billion annually," Denys Shmyhal said during a governmental meeting.

Ukraine is battling a full-scale Russian invasion launched in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)