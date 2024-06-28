Ukraine Secures $60 Billion Annually in Military Support
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Kyiv has secured military support worth $60 billion annually for the next four years through 20 security agreements. This substantial aid is aimed at assisting Ukraine in its ongoing battle against the Russian invasion that began in February 2022.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that military pledges outlined in 20 security agreements Kyiv has signed with its partners total $60 billion annually for the next four years.
"According to these agreements, in the next four years, our partners plan to provide Ukraine with total military support worth $60 billion annually," Denys Shmyhal said during a governmental meeting.
Ukraine is battling a full-scale Russian invasion launched in February 2022.
