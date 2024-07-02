Left Menu

Biden Administration Fuels Technological Advancement with $504M Grants

The Biden administration announced its allocation of USD 504 million in grants to support technology hubs in various states including Ohio, Montana, Nevada, and Florida. This funding aims to advance developments in fields like quantum computing, biomanufacturing, and personal medicine. The initiative seeks to spread technological innovation nationwide.

02-07-2024
The Biden administration has unveiled a significant funding initiative, allocating USD 504 million in implementation grants for technology hubs located in Ohio, Montana, Nevada, Florida, and other regions. This investment is intended to bolster the advancement of key technologies such as quantum computing, biomanufacturing, lithium batteries, computer chips, and personal medicine.

This move is part of a larger strategy by the Democratic administration to promote technological innovation across the entire country, rather than allowing it to be concentrated in a few metropolitan areas like San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, and New York City. According to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the aim is to unlock the potential of smart individuals, entrepreneurs, and research institutions nationwide by providing the necessary resources to enable them to compete and succeed in the tech sectors that are expected to shape the global economy of the 21st century.

The funds come from the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration, building on President Joe Biden's designation of 31 tech hubs in October 2023. Raimondo emphasized the administration's commitment to securing additional funding to ensure that all designated tech hubs receive the resources they need to thrive.

