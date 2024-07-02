CAMS Teams Up with Google Cloud for Next-Gen Asset Management Platform

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) has announced its collaboration with Google Cloud to create a pioneering platform for the asset management sector. This initiative is set to modernize the largest platform serving the Indian asset management industry.

Planning to evolve over five years, the new platform aims to integrate cloud-based solutions and other advanced technologies progressively. According to CAMS, this strategic move addresses the rapid growth in the asset management industry.

CAMS Managing Director, Anuj Kumar, highlighted the platform's significance, emphasizing its foundational role in the Indian Mutual Fund industry. Kumar reaffirmed the company's commitment to adopting advanced architecture and complying with regulatory standards, reflecting their confidence in Google Cloud's expertise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)