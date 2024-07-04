Left Menu

Cyprus' Troodos Observatory: Sci-Fi Wonder and Gateway to the Stars

The newly inaugurated Troodos Observatory in Cyprus, perched on the Troodos mountains, aims to inspire celestial curiosity and ecotourism. Designed by architects Elena, Nicodemos, and Cassandra Tsolakis, the spaceship-like structure features a 20-inch reflective telescope and a solar telescope. It seeks to blend seamlessly with its surroundings and ignite a sense of wonder among visitors.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:30 IST
Cyprus' Troodos Observatory: Sci-Fi Wonder and Gateway to the Stars
AI Generated Representative Image

A new space observatory in Cyprus looks like it just uncloaked itself on the set of a sci-fi movie and is ready for takeoff.

Perched high on the Troodos mountains in the centre of the island and with an unobstructed view of the skies, the 1.77 million euro ($1.90 million) publicly funded Troodos Observatory was inaugurated in May. Purveyors hope the project will encourage visitors to areas increasingly affected by urbanisation and broaden a depth of celestial knowledge. Designed by sci-fi enthusiasts, architects and siblings Elena, Nicodemos and Cassandra Tsolakis, the similarity to a spaceship wasn't intentional but the nature of the project instinctively and perceptively lends to that impression, says Elena Tsolakis.

"Yes, from some angles the building might look like a spaceship. Was that the intention? No, but that is what came out," said Elena Tsolakis. Blink and you could miss it.

Reflective cladding means that the angular structure overlooking the hamlet of Agridia could be hiding in plain sight, meshing seamlessly either with the terrain or the skies, depending on the angle of vision. "Part of our brief and our main objective was to create an iconic building for the area and we think that has been achieved," said Nicodemos Tsolakis.

The observatory, part of the EU-backed Geostars project to regenerate isolated rural areas in parts of Cyprus and Greece, is equipped with a 20-inch reflective telescope, the biggest on the island, under a rotating 5.6m wide dome and a solar telescope beneath a hydraulic roof. Elena Tsolakis, recently named by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) as one of the 100 most influential female architects in the world, said each public space should tell a story and offer visitors a unique experience.

"What we are trying to replicate is that feeling of wonder, especially for children, to have that sense of wonder and curiosity and yearning to know more about the world beyond the everyday existence that we have," she said. A jutting protrusion which can be used as an astromarina for mobile telescopes looks like it is emerging from the earth; part of the construction is embedded in the mountain.

Visitors could easily imagine its ready to switch to warp speed. Engage! ($1 = 0.9320 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas and Yiannis Kourtoglou; writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024