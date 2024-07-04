Motorola razr 50 Ultra Launches in India: Revolutionizing Flip Phones with AI and Advanced Features
Motorola has recently launched the razr 50 ultra in India, touting it as the world’s first flip phone with the largest and most intelligent external display. The phone offers advanced AI features, a durable build, and a highly capable camera system, making it a standout device in foldable phone technology.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Motorola has launched the razr 50 ultra in India, revolutionizing flip phone technology with its world-first, large and intelligent external display.
This new model integrates Google's personal AI assistant, Gemini, directly into the external display, offering users an immersive viewing experience and effortless content creation.
With a strong focus on durability, advanced camera technology, and AI-powered features, the razr 50 ultra represents a significant leap forward in the foldable smartphone market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement