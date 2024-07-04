UBS Under Scrutiny After Credit Suisse Takeover

Switzerland's pricing supervisor has put UBS under observation following its takeover of Credit Suisse, the regulator said on Thursday.

The supervisor meet with financial market regulator FINMA, competition authority WEKO and the Swiss National Bank to discuss consequences of the takeover, it said.

UBS on Monday said it has completed the merger of its domestic unit with Credit Suisse's operations in its home market.

