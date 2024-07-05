Left Menu

Ukraine Receives Third German Patriot Air Defence System Amid Russian Assaults

Ukraine has received its third German-supplied Patriot air defence system to protect its civilians and infrastructure from ongoing Russian air strikes. The delivery follows months of requests from Ukraine and comes ahead of a NATO summit, where further air defence support is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:39 IST
Ukraine Receives Third German Patriot Air Defence System Amid Russian Assaults
AI Generated Representative Image

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) -

Ukraine has received its third German-supplied Patriot air defence system, Berlin's ambassador to Kyiv announced on Friday. This development follows months of urgent requests from Ukraine for defensive equipment to shield its civilians and infrastructure from relentless Russian air strikes. Earlier this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the country's need for at least seven additional Patriot systems.

"The Patriot system will significantly enhance the protection of civilians and infrastructure. The Ukrainian crew has successfully completed their training in Germany," stated German Ambassador Martin Jaeger on X. Ukraine remains hopeful for more progress on air defence provisions at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it has consistently utilized missiles and drones for long-range strikes, targeting Ukraine's national power grid and causing severe power outages.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024