Ukraine Receives Third German Patriot Air Defence System Amid Russian Assaults

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) -

Ukraine has received its third German-supplied Patriot air defence system, Berlin's ambassador to Kyiv announced on Friday. This development follows months of urgent requests from Ukraine for defensive equipment to shield its civilians and infrastructure from relentless Russian air strikes. Earlier this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the country's need for at least seven additional Patriot systems.

"The Patriot system will significantly enhance the protection of civilians and infrastructure. The Ukrainian crew has successfully completed their training in Germany," stated German Ambassador Martin Jaeger on X. Ukraine remains hopeful for more progress on air defence provisions at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it has consistently utilized missiles and drones for long-range strikes, targeting Ukraine's national power grid and causing severe power outages.