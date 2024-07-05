Andrew Tate Granted Freedom to Travel Within EU Amid Legal Battle

A Romanian court ruled on Friday that controversial internet personality Andrew Tate can travel within the European Union without restrictions while awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, his communications team announced.

Indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects, Tate faces serious accusations including human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang aimed at sexually exploiting women. The defendants have consistently denied these allegations.

Prior to this ruling, Tate and his co-defendants were prohibited from leaving Romania.