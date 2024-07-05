Left Menu

Andrew Tate Granted Freedom to Travel Within EU Amid Legal Battle

A Romanian court decided on Friday that Andrew Tate can travel within the European Union without restrictions, while he awaits trial on human trafficking charges. Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women were indicted for human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. They deny the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:46 IST
Andrew Tate Granted Freedom to Travel Within EU Amid Legal Battle
Andrew Tate
  • Country:
  • Romania

A Romanian court ruled on Friday that controversial internet personality Andrew Tate can travel within the European Union without restrictions while awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, his communications team announced.

Indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects, Tate faces serious accusations including human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang aimed at sexually exploiting women. The defendants have consistently denied these allegations.

Prior to this ruling, Tate and his co-defendants were prohibited from leaving Romania.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024