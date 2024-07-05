Left Menu

BSNL Launches Major 4G Expansion in Tamil Nadu

BSNL is set to launch 4G services in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu under the Phase IX.2 project. This project involves installing 2,114 4G towers and is funded with Rs 16.25 crore by the USO Fund. The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:18 IST
The state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) announced on Friday its preparation for the launch of 4G services in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts under the Phase IX.2 project.

The initiative will see the installation of 2,114 4G towers, with work currently underway in these four districts. According to an official release, the telecom giant has already rolled out 4G services in various parts of Tiruvallur district.

This significant advancement, part of the 4G Saturation project, leverages state-of-the-art technology developed under the 'Make in India' initiative. Funded by the Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund of the Central government at a cost of Rs 16.25 crore, the move is aimed at bridging the digital divide and empowering citizens in rural and remote areas.

BSNL Chennai Telephones Chief General Manager Papa Sudhakara Rao spearheaded the launch of the 4G services in Tiruvallur district during a special function.

