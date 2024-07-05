Left Menu

Infosys EVP Hemant Lamba Resigns, Cites New Opportunities Ahead

Infosys announced the resignation of Hemant Lamba, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales. Lamba tendered his resignation in a letter to CEO Salil Parekh, expressing gratitude for his time at the company. His departure marks a significant change in the senior management team at Infosys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:02 IST
Infosys EVP Hemant Lamba Resigns, Cites New Opportunities Ahead
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys announced on Friday that Hemant Lamba, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales, has resigned.

The Bengaluru-based IT giant confirmed Lamba's departure in a statutory BSE filing, noting that he had tendered his resignation.

In his resignation letter addressed to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Lamba expressed his gratitude for the opportunities and experiences he had during his tenure at the company.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024