Infosys EVP Hemant Lamba Resigns, Cites New Opportunities Ahead
Infosys announced the resignation of Hemant Lamba, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales. Lamba tendered his resignation in a letter to CEO Salil Parekh, expressing gratitude for his time at the company. His departure marks a significant change in the senior management team at Infosys.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Infosys announced on Friday that Hemant Lamba, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales, has resigned.
The Bengaluru-based IT giant confirmed Lamba's departure in a statutory BSE filing, noting that he had tendered his resignation.
In his resignation letter addressed to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Lamba expressed his gratitude for the opportunities and experiences he had during his tenure at the company.
