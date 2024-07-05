Infosys EVP Hemant Lamba Resigns, Cites New Opportunities Ahead

Infosys announced on Friday that Hemant Lamba, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales, has resigned.

The Bengaluru-based IT giant confirmed Lamba's departure in a statutory BSE filing, noting that he had tendered his resignation.

In his resignation letter addressed to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Lamba expressed his gratitude for the opportunities and experiences he had during his tenure at the company.