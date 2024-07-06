Left Menu

Iconic Italian Electric Scooter Brand VLF Enters Indian Market

Italian electric two-wheeler brand VLF, founded by designer Alessandro Tartarini, announces its entry into the Indian market. In partnership with KAW Veloce Motors, VLF will launch its stylish and affordable electric scooter, Tennis, by the festive season. A robust dealer network and extensive marketing campaign are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:58 IST
Italian electric two-wheeler brand VLF, established by renowned designer Alessandro Tartarini in 1993, is entering the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Known for its distinctive Italian heritage and design, VLF is collaborating with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. to oversee manufacturing and distribution in India, promising an exciting journey for Indian riders.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be set up in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, utilizing the KAW Group's six-decade manufacturing experience. VLF aims to launch its iconic electric scooter named Tennis by the festive season this year, appealing to a diverse demographic from first-time buyers to seasoned riders looking for an upgrade.

To raise awareness and generate interest among Indian consumers, VLF will initiate an extensive marketing campaign, culminating in the official brand launch during the 2024 festive season. This will include engaging activities, roadshows, and participation in auto expos, solidifying VLF's presence in India. VLF plans to build a strong dealer network across tier 1 and tier 2 cities, aiming for 15 dealerships operational by the end of 2024, and up to 50 by the end of the financial year.

