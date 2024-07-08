Global Startup Summit 2024: Fostering Innovation and Empowerment

The Global Startup Summit Delhi NCR 7th Edition is set to take place on July 13, 2024, at the Radisson, Udyog Vihar. This high-profile event is expected to bring together a prestigious array of industry leaders, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs for over eight hours of stimulating panel discussions.

Topics on the agenda include cutting-edge developments in HealthTech, PropTech, D2C, and SAAS. The event will concurrently host the Asia PropTech Forum, HealthTech Summit, Bharat Technology Conclave, and International D2C Conclave, gathering experts to explore sector-specific advancements and investment opportunities.

Supported by notable partners, including Aditya Birla Capital Asset Management and Mojo Capital, the summit aims to foster innovation and collaboration. It promises to be a pivotal event for startups seeking funding, technological insights, and mentorship to accelerate their entrepreneurial growth.

