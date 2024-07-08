Left Menu

Shubhi Agarwal: Breaking Barriers in the Tech Industry

Shubhi Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO of Locobuzz, discusses her entrepreneurial journey in a male-dominated tech industry on the 'Crafting Bharat - A Startup Podcast Series'. She shares insights on the challenges and successes of running a bootstrapped company and the innovative use of GenAI in their CXM platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:40 IST
Shubhi Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO of Locobuzz, delves into her entrepreneurial journey and the dynamic landscape of the Indian startup ecosystem on the 'Crafting Bharat - A Startup Podcast Series'.

Hosted by Gautam Srinivasan, the podcast aims to unlock the secrets of successful entrepreneurs, offering invaluable insights to aspiring business enthusiasts. Agarwal provides a candid account of the highs and lows of building a bootstrapped company, emphasizing the importance of strategic time-outs and maintaining unit economics.

In her discussion, she highlights the diverse CX needs of large enterprises and smaller startups, and how Locobuzz's platform caters to both. Agarwal also addresses the challenges women face in tech, advocating for a meritocratic approach to overcome gender stereotypes.

