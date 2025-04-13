Tech Industry Receives Tariff Relief Amid Trade Tensions

In a recent interview with ABC's "This Week," U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that smartphones, computers, and select electronics will soon face separate tariffs, alongside semiconductors, potentially imposed within a month.

This stance accompanies the Trump administration's late-Friday decision to grant tariff exclusions on such products, primarily imported from China. This development marks a significant relief for technology companies, particularly Apple, which heavily relies on these imports.

The move reflects ongoing trade negotiations and tensions, as the U.S. government adjusts its trade policies impacting multiple sectors, notably technology.

