Left Menu

Tech Industry Receives Tariff Relief Amid Trade Tensions

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced upcoming separate tariffs on electronics like smartphones and computers, in addition to semiconductors. The Trump administration recently granted tariff exclusions for these imported products from China, offering a significant reprieve for tech companies such as Apple that depend on such imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:52 IST
Tech Industry Receives Tariff Relief Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview with ABC's "This Week," U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that smartphones, computers, and select electronics will soon face separate tariffs, alongside semiconductors, potentially imposed within a month.

This stance accompanies the Trump administration's late-Friday decision to grant tariff exclusions on such products, primarily imported from China. This development marks a significant relief for technology companies, particularly Apple, which heavily relies on these imports.

The move reflects ongoing trade negotiations and tensions, as the U.S. government adjusts its trade policies impacting multiple sectors, notably technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025