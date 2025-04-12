Tech Industry Breathes Sigh of Relief as Tariff Exclusions Announced
The Trump administration has implemented tariff exclusions for imports like smartphones and computers from China, protecting them from high duties. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has published exempted tariff codes. Major U.S. tech companies such as Apple and Dell Technologies are beneficiaries of this decision.
The Trump administration has rolled out tariff exclusions for key electronics imports, including smartphones and computers, largely from China. This decision shields these products from President Donald Trump's heavy 125% duties.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency has published a list of tariff codes exempt from the steep duties. These exclusions retroactively take effect from April 5 at 12:01 a.m. Among the 20 product categories listed are computers, laptops, disc drives, and semiconductor devices.
This respite marks a shift from Trump's aggressive tariff stance, offering relief to significant U.S. tech entities such as Apple and Dell Technologies.
