Temporary Tariff Exemptions Shake Tech Industry

The Trump administration's recent announcement of temporary tariff exemptions on electronics, including smartphones and laptops, offers a brief respite before new tariffs on the semiconductor industry are introduced. According to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, these products are currently exempt from reciprocal tariffs but will face new semiconductor tariffs in the near future.

This measure is anticipated to benefit major tech companies such as Apple and Samsung, alongside chip manufacturers like Nvidia. However, the uncertainty surrounding future tariffs may temper the expected tech stock market rally. Under the exemption, items like smartphones, laptops, hard drives, and certain chips will not be subject to the existing 145 percent tariffs against China or the 10 percent baseline tariffs imposed elsewhere.

Despite these changes reflecting a strategic shift by President Trump, who recognizes that current China tariffs may not induce significant manufacturing relocations to the US, tech stocks still experience volatility. This overhaul adds to the tech sector's challenges as they adapt to shifting policy landscapes and potential domestic manufacturing pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)