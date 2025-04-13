New Tariffs on the Horizon: Implications for Tech Industry

The United States is preparing to introduce new tariffs on critical technology products, including smartphones and computers, as announced by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. This development follows exemptions granted to certain electronics last Friday, marking a significant shift in President Donald Trump's ongoing trade policy with China.

The tariffs are designed to encourage the production of these goods within the U.S., as explained by Lutnick. "These are things that are national security, that we need to be made in America," he emphasized in an interview. The decision forms part of Trump's broader strategy, which has left financial markets in flux and garnered criticism from various quarters, including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Amid the escalating trade tensions, experts and investors, like Ray Dalio and Bill Ackman, express concerns over potential economic repercussions. Ackman suggests a temporary pause and reduction in tariffs to mitigate disruption, while Dalio warns of looming recession risks. As the debate continues, the economic landscape remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)