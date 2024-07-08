Left Menu

Italy to Invest €7.5 Billion in New Eurofighter Jets to Modernize Air Fleet

Italy plans to invest nearly 7.5 billion euros over the next 11 years for 24 new Eurofighter jets, replacing aging aircraft and enhancing defence capabilities amid rising NATO defense spending. The project, spanning 2024-2034, involves Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo as key stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:37 IST
Italy to Invest €7.5 Billion in New Eurofighter Jets to Modernize Air Fleet
AI Generated Representative Image

Italy is gearing up to invest just shy of 7.5 billion euros ($8.1 billion) over the next 11 years to acquire 24 new Eurofighter jets. A Ministry of Defence document revealed plans to renew the nation's air force fleet, replacing outdated Eurofighter and Tornado jets amid rising geopolitical tensions and increased NATO defense expenditures.

The twin-engine, supersonic Eurofighter Typhoon jets are a collaborative product of a German, British, Italian, and Spanish consortium, represented by leading aerospace firms including Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo. As the principal contractor for this procurement, Leonardo has declined to comment on the document, while forecasts suggest an imminent government announcement regarding the plan itself.

Set to span from 2024 to 2034, the €7.5 billion program will see 26 older aircraft substituted by 2028, including provisions for technical support and staff training. Funds committed thus far amount to 690 million euros, with the balance to be secured through future financial arrangements. Parliamentary committees are expected to deliver opinions on the program by mid-August, positioning it for final approval. This move aligns with similar actions by Germany and supports collaborative efforts, such as the new Global Combat Air Programme developing an advanced fighter jet for operations by 2035.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024