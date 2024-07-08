Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture on Monday announced the acquisition of Excelmax Technologies, a Bengaluru-based semiconductor design services provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Mahesh Zurale, global lead of Advanced Technology Centers Global Network at Accenture said the acquisition of Excelmax Technologies adds approximately 450 highly skilled silicon professionals to their Advanced Technology Centers in India.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture acquires Excelmax Technologies to expand silicon design and engineering capabilities, a release stated. Excelmax provides custom silicon solutions for consumer devices, data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and computational platforms, enabling edge AI deployments in the automotive, telecom, and high-tech industries.

The semiconductor market is experiencing a surge in demand for silicon design engineering, driven by the proliferation of data centers and increasing use of AI and edge computing. This trend is further fueled by the growing consumer appetite for electronics, driving new investments in chip design.

Excelmax, founded in 2019, offers semiconductor solutions from design to detailed physical layout ready for manufacturing and full turnkey execution. The acquisition expands Accenture's ability to help global clients accelerate edge computing innovation with expertise in emulation, automotive, physical design, analog, logic design, and verification.

