Xiaomi Aims to Double Device Shipments in India to 700 Million Over the Next Decade

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi announced plans to double its device shipments in India to 700 million units over the next decade, according to a senior company official.

On the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi's operations in India, company President Muralikrishnan B revealed that Xiaomi has shipped 250 million smartphones and a total of 350 million units across all product categories over the past ten years. The company aims to expand its operations further and enhance local production of its AI-based Internet of Things devices and tablets.

''In the past decade, Xiaomi has achieved significant milestones in India, shipping 25 crore smartphones and 35 crore devices overall. We aim to double our shipments over the next 10 years,'' stated Muralikrishnan in an interview. He also highlighted Xiaomi's efforts to increase local component sourcing, partnering with firms like Dixon Technologies, Foxconn, and BYD. The company hopes to increase its local sourcing of non-semiconductor components from 35% to 55% within the next two years.

