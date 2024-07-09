Left Menu

Hexaware Unveils Gen AI App for Retailers on AWS Marketplace

Hexaware launches its Gen AI App for Retailers in AWS Marketplace, designed to aid e-commerce retailers by automating product description creation, image uploads, and visual transformations. The app leverages generative AI to enhance customer engagement and SEO while saving time and resources. Hexaware aims to optimize retailers' efficiency and consumer experience.

Updated: 09-07-2024 15:42 IST
Hexaware has unveiled its Gen AI App for Retailers, now available on the AWS Marketplace. This app is tailored for e-commerce retailers, automating the creation of product descriptions, bulk image uploads, and visual transformations to enhance customer engagement and search engine optimization (SEO).

Available for seamless purchase and management on AWS Marketplace, the app aims to save retailers time and resources by generating content that resonates with their target audience. According to Arun 'Rak' Ramchandran, President & Global Head – Consulting & GenAI Practice, Hi-Tech & Professional Services at Hexaware, the Gen AI App addresses critical challenges in the crowded e-commerce landscape, focusing on captivating descriptions and visual appeal.

The app is engineered to function as an image-driven product description generator, analyzing uploaded product images to craft detailed descriptions. It also simplifies inventory management by enabling simultaneous uploads of multiple product images. Additionally, its 'Shift Image Lifestyle Transformation' feature updates product visuals to match brand aesthetics, offering a more customized shopping experience.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

