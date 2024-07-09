Exterro Unveils FTK 8.1: Revolutionizing Digital Investigations

Exterro announced the launch of FTK 8.1 today, an advanced digital investigations solution hailed for its speed, reliability, and user-friendly interface. FTK 8.1 boasts the fastest scalable processing engine on the market, redefining mobile investigations with next-level data processing and collaborative review technology.

The most groundbreaking feature of FTK 8.1 is its entity management solution, which aggregates all disparate usernames, accounts, and devices by a single user into a comprehensive activity view. This capability enables investigators to uncover hidden patterns quickly in extensive datasets and draw faster conclusions.

FTK 8.1's enhanced features support rapid triage on compromised endpoints, seamless evidence sharing, and advanced chat data analysis, making it an indispensable tool for corporate and legal investigations. Harsh Behl, Vice President of Product Management at Exterro, emphasized the solution's ability to deliver faster, more efficient investigative processes. FTK 8.1 is now available for use.

