Union Power Minister Advocates Sustainable Growth in North-Eastern Region

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized the need for collective efforts towards a sustainable future and the advancement of the power sector in the northeastern region during a meeting in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed various initiatives with Khattar, including rationalizing gas prices to meet the state's increased power demand, which has surpassed 2500 MW. Sarma also highlighted the state's progress in PMAY (U) homes and outlined future urban development projects.

The Chief Minister's Office stated that efforts are being made to ensure affordable green energy inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. The discussions also covered urban planning and infrastructure improvements.

