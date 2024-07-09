Europe's Ariane 6: A New Era in Autonomous Space Access

Europe's Ariane 6 rocket was poised for its inaugural launch on Tuesday, marking the end of a year-long hiatus in the continent's autonomous space capabilities. A last-minute data glitch caused a delay, but the rocket will still carry satellites and experiments from European agencies, companies, and universities.

Photographs from the European Space Agency revealed the 56-metre rocket on its launchpad in French Guiana, with favorable weather conditions reported. 'We have a moderate risk of thunderstorms, but conditions are improving,' said Toni Tolker-Nielsen, ESA's acting director of space transportation.

Scheduled for lift-off within a four-hour window starting at 3:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), routine checks identified a minor data issue, pushing the earliest possible launch to 1900 GMT. 'This is just the beginning,' stated ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher on X.

Developed at a cost of 4 billion euros by ArianeGroup, the rocket was initially slated for launch in 2020 but faced repeated delays. Europe has lacked independent satellite launch capability since retiring its Ariane 5 rocket over a year ago. The new rocket could fill a crucial gap as Europe navigates strained ties with Russian Soyuz rockets and Italy's grounded Vega C.

A new class of small European commercial launchers is also under development, but the delay has forced European agencies to rely on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets. ESA's 22 member nations agreed in 2014 to develop two variants of Ariane 6 to counter rising competition from SpaceX. If the debut is successful, about 30 customer missions, including Amazon's Kuiper internet constellation, are lined up for launch.

Should the launch be postponed, ESA has set an additional launch window until July 31.

