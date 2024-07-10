Microsoft Exits OpenAI Board Amid Rising Scrutiny

Microsoft has relinquished its seat on the board of OpenAI, citing improved governance at the AI company. The tech giant announced its resignation as an observer, effective immediately, in a letter on Tuesday.

The move arrives amid growing antitrust scrutiny from regulators in the EU, US, and UK. Microsoft has invested USD 13 billion in OpenAI.

OpenAI plans to adopt a new approach to keep key partners like Microsoft and Apple informed through regular meetings, ensuring stronger collaboration on safety and security.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)