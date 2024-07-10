Left Menu

Samsung Unveils Slimmest Foldable Phones and Advanced Health Wearables

Samsung Electronics launched its latest foldable smartphones, emphasizing lighter and slimmer designs while enhancing AI and health monitoring features. The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 introduce significant upgrades to compete with Apple's premium market dominance. Additionally, advanced health functions like the new Galaxy Ring aim to boost accessory sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:33 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest foldable smartphones, presenting its priciest flagship model as both lighter and slimmer. The announcement on Wednesday also saw the introduction of new AI functions, in a bid to challenge Apple's dominance in the premium market.

Beyond smartphones, Samsung is enhancing health monitoring capabilities to drive new demand for its accessories, including a smartwatch and a newly designed health ring. The foldable segment, pioneered by Samsung in 2019, has seen heated competition, with the company's share dropping from 81% in 2022 to 63% in 2023, according to Canalys.

In response to the competition, Samsung introduced the lightweight Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6, incorporating customer feedback for improved functionality. The new models are priced $100 higher than the previous year, despite rising material costs. Enhanced AI features and a suite of health monitoring advancements mark this launch as crucial for Samsung's market positioning.

