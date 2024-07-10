Union Minister Launches Second Edition of GRSE's Innovation Initiative

Union Minister Sanjay Seth inaugurated the second edition of an initiative by warship manufacturer GRSE on Wednesday, aimed at encouraging micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups to innovate in ship design and construction. The GRSE Accelerated Innovation Nurturing Scheme (GAINS) aligns with the nation's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' policy and highlights startups' potential contributions to nation-building.

'The world is watching us as a young, developing nation,' stated the Minister of State for Defence, reinforcing the initiative's alignment with 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India' policies.

Seth praised India's effective border protection, on both land and sea, and acknowledged GRSE's significant role in these efforts.

GRSE Chairman and Managing Director PR Hari expressed optimism for increased participation in this edition of GAINS. He cited six innovators who were evaluated in Stage II of the previous edition from 51 applications.

'Two companies emerged victorious in the first edition: an MSME working on AI-based material code generation and management systems and a startup focussed on robots for exterior ship painting. GRSE provided them with financial support for developing workable models,' shared Hari.

He added that one development is expected to complete by the end of 2025, and another by mid-2025.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)