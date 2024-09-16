Left Menu

Mass Detainment: Striking Samsung Workers Held by Indian Police

Indian police have detained 104 striking Samsung workers near Chennai. They are being held in wedding halls, with no clear timeline for their release. Authorities cite law and order concerns as the reason for the detainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:20 IST
Indian police have detained 104 striking Samsung workers near Chennai, citing concerns over maintaining law and order.

The detained workers are currently being held in local wedding halls as police assess the situation.

Officials have not provided a clear timeline for the release of the detained workers, leaving their immediate future uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

