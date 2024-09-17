Meta Bans Russian State Media Networks for Deceptive Tactics

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Monday that it has imposed a global ban on Russian state media networks, including RT and Rossiya Segodnya. The social media giant alleged that these outlets used deceptive tactics to carry out influence operations.

"After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity," Meta stated in a written statement.

This move aims to enhance the integrity of information on Meta's platforms by curbing foreign interference and deceptive practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)