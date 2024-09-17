Left Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Surge on Rate Cut Hopes

Hong Kong stocks rose in a holiday-thinned trade, driven by local property giants and a strong debut by Midea Group, amid hopes of a significant interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Hang Seng Index and Chinese H-shares both increased by 1.44%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:11 IST
Hong Kong Stocks Surge on Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong stocks experienced a notable rise in a holiday-thinned trade on Tuesday, buoyed by local property giants and the upbeat listing of Midea Group. This surge is attributed to optimistic expectations of a significant interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At the midday break, Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong climbed 1.44% to 6,177.86, while the Hang Seng Index also rose 1.44% at 17,672.91. Midea Group, in its trading debut, jumped 8% after raising nearly $4 billion in the city's largest share offering in almost four years.

Hong Kong property firms such as Wharf Real Estate Investment Company, CK Asset, and New World Development advanced significantly, as investors anticipate these firms to benefit the most from the anticipated rate cut. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Tech Index saw a 1.24% increase. Li Auto Inc emerged as the top gainer among H-shares, while Haier Smart Home Co Ltd was the biggest loser. Mainland stock markets will resume trading on Wednesday after the mid-autumn festival break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024