Teresa Ribera Takes on Big Tech as Europe's New Antitrust Chief

Teresa Ribera, Spain’s minister for ecological transition, has been nominated as Europe's new antitrust chief by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Ribera will manage antitrust laws and tackle major companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft. She also aims to secure Europe’s green goals while promoting fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:09 IST
Teresa Ribera

Teresa Ribera, currently Spain's minister for ecological transition, has been nominated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as Europe's next antitrust chief. Ribera, known for her ambitious climate policies, awaits European Parliament approval to assume the role.

Upon confirmation, Ribera will have the authority to approve or block significant mergers and levy large fines for antitrust violations. She will face the challenge of ensuring compliance with the Digital Markets Act by major companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft, and will continue the crackdown on non-EU state subsidies initiated by her predecessor, Margrethe Vestager.

Ribera's appointment is seen as a significant win for Spain, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez highlighting the increased influence for the country in Brussels. Additionally, Ribera will serve as executive vice president of a clean, just, and competitive energy transition, aligning Europe's economic and environmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

