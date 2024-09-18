Tata Group Partners with Analog Devices to Boost Semiconductor Manufacturing in India
Tata Group and Analog Devices have collaborated to explore semiconductor manufacturing opportunities in India. The partnership aims to bolster India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Key initiatives include a semiconductor facility in Assam and a wafer fabrication unit in Gujarat. The collaboration will also target advancements in energy storage and network infrastructure.
In a significant move to strengthen India's electronics manufacturing landscape, Tata Group has announced a partnership with global semiconductor firm Analog Devices (ADI).
The collaboration aims to explore semiconductor manufacturing opportunities, aligning with government's vision of a robust electronics ecosystem for both domestic and global markets.
Key initiatives under the partnership include Tata setting up a Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly in Assam and establishing India's first wafer fabrication unit in Gujarat. The alliance will also target advancements in electric vehicles, energy storage, and network infrastructure, among other areas.
