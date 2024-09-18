Diamond League Boosts Prize Money to Record $9 Million in 2025
In 2025, the Diamond League will raise its prize money to over $9 million, the highest in its history. Athletes will receive $18 million overall, including promotional fees, with equal pay for men and women. The 2025 season kicks off in April and ends in August with the final in Zurich.
The Diamond League, an annual multi-sport event, announced plans to increase its prize money to over $9 million in 2025, marking the highest amount in the series' history.
Athletes will collectively earn $18 million, including promotional fees, with male and female athletes receiving equal pay.
The 2025 season features 14 meets starting in April, culminating in a finals event in Zurich in August, offering a total prize money of up to $2.24 million.
