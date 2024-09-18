Diamond League Boosts Prize Money to Record $9 Million in 2025

The Diamond League, an annual multi-sport event, announced plans to increase its prize money to over $9 million in 2025, marking the highest amount in the series' history.

Athletes will collectively earn $18 million, including promotional fees, with male and female athletes receiving equal pay.

The 2025 season features 14 meets starting in April, culminating in a finals event in Zurich in August, offering a total prize money of up to $2.24 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)