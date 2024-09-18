Left Menu

Diamond League Boosts Prize Money to Record $9 Million in 2025

In 2025, the Diamond League will raise its prize money to over $9 million, the highest in its history. Athletes will receive $18 million overall, including promotional fees, with equal pay for men and women. The 2025 season kicks off in April and ends in August with the final in Zurich.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:58 IST
Diamond League Boosts Prize Money to Record $9 Million in 2025

The Diamond League, an annual multi-sport event, announced plans to increase its prize money to over $9 million in 2025, marking the highest amount in the series' history.

Athletes will collectively earn $18 million, including promotional fees, with male and female athletes receiving equal pay.

The 2025 season features 14 meets starting in April, culminating in a finals event in Zurich in August, offering a total prize money of up to $2.24 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024