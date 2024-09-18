Debunking Claims of Hungarian-Made Pagers in Lebanon Attacks

The Hungarian government has dismissed claims that pager devices utilized in mass detonations in Lebanon originated from Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration issued a statement on Wednesday stating that these assertions were false.

Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese pager manufacturer, clarified that the pagers involved in the attacks against Hezbollah were attributed to Budapest-based BAC Consulting. Gold Apollo noted that while BAC Consulting had licensed its brand, it was not responsible for the production of these devices.

'Hungarian authorities have established that the company in question is a trading-intermediary company, which has no manufacturing or other site of operation in Hungary,' confirmed government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs on Facebook.

(With inputs from agencies.)